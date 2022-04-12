HILL, Lorene



Age 92, of Trotwood, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, April 2, 2022. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Corinthian Baptist Church Life Center, 700 S. James H. McGee Blvd.,



Dayton, Ohio 45402, with Dr. P. E. Henderson officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at



www.thomasfunerals.com