HILL, Kristin

HILL (Cantrell),



Kristin Renee



Age 43, of Fairfield, passed away Monday, December 7, 2020, in Hospice of Hamilton. She was born November 19, 1977, in Hamilton, Ohio, the daughter of Charles R. Cantrell Sr. and Rebecca S. Cantrell.



She is survived by her husband, Ronald N. Hill Jr.; parents, Charles R. Cantrell Sr. and



Rebecca S. (Zakar) Cantrell; four children, Donaven Hill, Rebecca Dance, Reese Hill, and Reagan Hill; two brothers, Charles R. Cantrell Jr., and Steven C. Cantrell; and many more relatives and dear friends.



Kristin was recently diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor just one day after her 43rd birthday. She had a short stay in the hospital and due to the aggressive nature of the tumor, no treatment was given. She was transferred to Hospice of Hamilton where she stayed five days surrounded by family and loving friends.



She graduated from Ohio University with a BS in Nursing. Her career was primarily with TriHealth which ended as a Substance Use Treatment RN for TriHealth at Good Samaritan and Bethesda North hospitals. Kristin had the ability to touch so many lives as anyone who knew her and worked with her had stated so often during her illness.



Rest in Peace our sweet angel. Daddy and your entire family of relatives and friends will love you forever…"up to the sky".



Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am on Saturday in Sacred Heart Church, 400 Nilles Rd., Fairfield, Ohio 45014, with Fr. Larry Tharp celebrant.



Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00am on Saturday in the Church Narthex. Memorials are suggested to Brain Cancer



Research. Online register book available at



www.zettlerfuneralhome.com



