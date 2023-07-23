Hill, Kathleen

Hill (Brown), Kathleen D "Kathy"



Kathleen D. Hill, 75, born in Springfield, OH, passed away January 14, 2022, in Newport News, VA. She is preceded in death by her parents, Vernie and Laura Brown; and brother, Kenneth D. Brown.



She is survived by her daughter, Lisa (Dave) Gelhaar, McKenney, VA; and son, Richard (Kathi) Hill, Lancaster, VA. Grandchildren: Amber (Brandon) Wilson, Kimberly (Michael) Burns, Michael (Amy) Gelhaar, Timothy (Alicia) Gelhaar, Khristopher Hill, Victoria Hill, Matt Hill, Dean Hill, Ritchie Hill; fourteen great grandchildren; one niece and nephew and several cousins.



She is also survived by her sister, Pamela (Richard) Molen, Bellbrook, OH; brothers: Timothy (Kathy) Brown, Pittsburgh, PA; Bruce (Judy) Brown, Eldorado Hills, CA; Donald (Wendy) Brown, Palm Desert, CA.



Kathy moved to Long Beach, CA, shortly after graduation. There she met and married the father of her children, Alex Hill. She worked in the retail and banking industries and was a licensed real estate agent. Her most cherished roles in life were mother and grandmother. She deeply loved and fiercely protected her family. She will be greatly missed.



A memorial service is planned in the chapel at Rose Hill Burial Park, Springfield, OH 45502, Friday, July 28, 2023, at 1:00 PM.



