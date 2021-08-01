HILL, Jo Ann

HILL, JoAnn



Jo Ann Hill, age 82, of Bellefontaine, OH, and formerly of Germantown, OH, passed away, Sunday, July 4, 2021. She was born in German Township on September 10, 1938, to the late Mattie (Wilson) and Joseph Brewer. She worked many years at NCR; as well as serving as the secretary at Emmanuel's



Lutheran Church in Germantown. She retired from the family business in Lebanon, OH. JoAnn loved God and her family above all else. Her grandkids called her Nanna Banana, they loved her cooking, visits and shopping trips. ~ one of our



favorite things to do was to sit on their front porch and visit. Her specialty was her fried chicken; she always took excellent care of us. She was pure unconditional love; and was an amazing matriarch of the family. JoAnn is survived by her husband of 65 years, Robert W. Hill; her daughter Michelle (Kris) Suerdick; 2 grandchildren, Timothy (Megan) Carpenter and Jennifer (Steve) Schurr; her great-grandchildren, Marin,



Eleanor, Ava, Nikolaus and Wilhelm. The family will receive friends 12 - 1 pm (1 hour prior to the Service) Sunday,



August 8, 2021, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Road, Germantown, OH, where a Memorial Service will follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Bonny Kinnunen officiating. Dinner to



follow at Emmanuel's Lutheran Church. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Emmanuel's Lutheran Church. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net.

