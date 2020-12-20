HILL, James



Jimmy was born in Dayton, Ohio, to Cornelius C. Hill, Sr. and Ethel Geneva Hill. Jimmy's early education was Weaver



Elementary and Roosevelt High School where he graduated in 1970. Jimmy was a man of many talents. He was a tradesman for the Water Department at the City of Dayton from where he retired. He was a commercial driver where he drove tractor trailers and buses for charter. He was a Plant Forman at Corning Glass at the time of his stay in Oklahoma. Back in Dayton, he was a caterer and a grill master as we all know. His activities of enjoyment was hunting in the early years and fishing. He loved to fish and he did so in the last few months of his life. He loved hanging out with his friends drinking, grilling food, tinkering with cars and having fun. Jimmy was preceded in death by



father Cornelius C. Hill, Sr., mother Ethel Geneva Hill,



brothers Larry (Rose) Miller, Cornelius Hill, Jr. and Frederick Hill.



He leaves to cherish his wife Glenda of 47 years of marriage. daughters La Doris Mack and Ebony (Richard) Morrison, son Kenneth A Hill, brother Benjamin (Marilynn) Hill, sister La



Doris Hill, grandchildren, nephews , nieces, cousins, and a host of relatives and friends. A special thank you to his gang of brothers from another mother. Tony, Justin, Terry, AP, Chuck, Frank, Tree and others. Due to the pandemic there will not be any visitation or service. We will have a Celebration of Life at a later date.

