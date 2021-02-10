HILL, Heath Alan



Age 48 of Springfield, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 7, 2021, at Ohio State University Medical Center. He was born on August 29, 1972, in Wilmington, Ohio, the son of Daniel and Carole (Maurer) Hill. In addition to his parents, Heath is survived by his sister, Tami (Terry) Dooley; niece,



Jordan (Aaron) Barth of Houston, Texas; nephews, Jacob (Miranda) Dooley and Joshua Dooley; great-nephews, Colt Barth and Logan Dooley; as well as a dear friend and caregiver, Karen Chubb. Heath graduated from Springfield North High School and received his Bachelors in Communications from Wilmington College where he also played football. Heath enjoyed spending his time painting and being outdoors with his camera taking photos. He will be deeply missed by those who knew him. A gathering of friends and family will be held on Saturday, February 13, 2021, at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center from 3:00-7:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio at OSU. Expressions of sympathy may be left for the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.



