HILL, Charles "Bud"



Mr. Charles (Bud) Hill, age 79, of Gordonsville, entered into eternal rest at 12:38 p.m. Saturday afternoon, March 19, 2022, at his Hogan Road home with his wife and children at his



bedside. He was pronounced deceased at 1 p.m. by Avalon Hospice of Cookeville who had been lovingly assisting the family with his care.



Funeral services from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home were conducted on Tuesday evening, March 22nd at 7 p.m. with Mr. Payne's son-in-law, Bro. Donny Payne officiating. The American Legion Post #57 of Carthage



conducted the military honors following the funeral services. Burial will be in the Hill family lot at the Woodside Cemetery in Middletown, Ohio.



The only child of the late Ethridge Charles Hill who died March 28, 1987, at the age of 77 and Anna Mary Chain Hill who died March 7, 1996, at the age of 75, he was born Charles Thomas Hill in Maysville in Mason County, Kentucky, on



February 23, 1943.



In Middletown, Ohio, on June 1, 1963, he was united in marriage to Ohio native, the former Ruth Irene Tucker.



Mr. Hill was employed in shipping and receiving for the Pitney-Bowes Corporation for over thirty years before his



retirement in 1997.



He was a United States Navy veteran and received an honorable discharge at the United States Naval Training Center in Great Lakes, Illinois, on November 21, 1960, with the rank of Seaman Recruit.



Mr. Hill was a member of the Carthage Road Baptist Church and the American Legion Post # 57 of Carthage.



Surviving in addition to his wife, Ruth, of almost fifty nine years are their four daughters, Denise Hill Payne and husband Bro. Donny Payne of the Club Springs Community, Kimberly Hill Baker and husband Phillip of Baxter, Kathy Hill Robertson and husband Buddy of Carthage, Tabitha Hill and fiancée



Kelvin Shealey of Middletown, Ohio; step son, Mark Shultz of Bay City, Michigan; nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.



