HILL, Carl W.



Carl W. Hill, age 70, passed away Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Michael E. DeBakey Veterans Hospital in Houston, TX. He was born October 25, 1950, in Dayton, Ohio, to Alvin Hill, Sr. and Kathryn L. Hill. Carl is survived by his wife, Anna; stepchildren Robert Mackey (Marie), Beth LeBlanc (Renee Chamberlain) and Katherine Mackey (Chris Klug); brothers Alvin, Jr. (Ronelle), William Hill, nieces Julie (Brannon) Hemmert, Hollie (Hill) Felice and nephew, Jeremy Hill. Carl was preceded in death by his children, Lori and Kyle and wife Angela



(Hartman) Hill, killed in an auto accident in 1998 in Texas; parents Alvin and Kathryn; and sister Betty Jane (Hill) Brannon.



Carl attended Wright State University in Fairborn and was an Army veteran where he wrote for the Stars and Stripes. He worked as a manager for several Naturalizer stores and Odd Lots in Dayton, Ohio. He also worked as manager at Keais



Records Service in Houston, Texas. Carl was never without a joke to tell, a book in his hand or a silly story to share. He was fun loving and kind. He loved to entertain and act and



performed in numerous stage plays.



A graveside service will be held at 12 pm on September 4, at Arlington Cemetery, 9150 National Rd., Brookville, OH.

