HILINSKI, Robert Joseph



Age 85, passed away Saturday Dec. 12, 2020, in the care of Hospice of Dayton. He is survived by his wife of 64 years Earla Dianne (Cadem); children Linda (Colleen Hood), Karen Wright (Steve), Richard (Brenda), Bradley and Timothy (Monica); grandchildren Bridget, Katie, Michael, Bradley Jr., Alexandra and Lauren; sister Betty Urqhart and special family friends Pete and Flo Lanasa. He is preceded in death by his parents



Erma and Joseph, brother Dick, sister Mary Ann, and friend Tom Lanasa. Bob was born May 3, 1935, in Sherman, NY. He grew up in Cleveland, OH, and was a graduate of Cathedral Latin High School. He moved to Dayton to play football at the University of Dayton. After graduation, he played for the



Dayton Triangles. Bob was owner of Central Sales in Miamisburg. He was active in Dale Carnegie, UDOLLI, and



ushered regularly at the Schuster, The Loft, and Victoria



auditoriums. A memorial mass and small reception will be held at a later date, arranged by Tobias Funeral Home in Beavercreek. The family requests any memorial donations be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton on Wilmington Ave., or to the Osher LifeLong Learning Institute, 300 College Park,



Dayton, Ohio 45469.

