HILGEMAN, Charles

HILGEMAN, Jr., Charles Edward "Bud"



Oct. 2, 1934 - Dec. 5, 2022.



(88) of Centerville, OH, died on Monday, December 5, 2022. Budd was born in Dayton, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his wife Barbara (Duchak) in 2008, great-grandson Matthew Utacht (1999) and great-granddaughter Brianna Salo (2019).



Budd is survived by son Charles III and his wife Loretta (Klank) and their two sons Charles IV and Sean. Son John and his wife Jennifer (Staley) and their three children, Jack and his wife Danielle (Elam) and their two sons Reis and Charles; Peter and his wife Jennifer (Hurtubise) and their four children Lily, Harper and twins William and Abigail; Laura and her husband John (Perry) and their three children John, Juliet and Jett. Daughter Elizabeth and her husband James (Lowry) and their four children, Ruth and husband Matt (Utacht) and children James and Clara; Sarah Salo and son Brendan; James Jr. and his wife Emily (Stewart) and their three sons James III, William and Michael; Jacob and his wife Cory (Wilbur) and their daughter Evelyn. Daughter Michele and her husband Michael (Zimmer) and their two sons Daniel and Patrick.



Budd graduated from Chaminade High School, Dayton, Class of 1952 and from the University of Dayton Class of 1956. In his senior year Budd was promoted to cadet Colonel and student Commander of the UD Army ROTC unit. Budd served our country for three years active duty as an Officer in the Army of the United States in the 18th Infantry Regiment, 1st Infantry Division.



Budd was one of the four founders of Concrete Technology Inc, Springboro, (1969). CTI was an award winning designer and producer of architectural precast concrete wall panels and structural columns and beams for commercial, government, manufacturing and retail buildings. Budd and the other founders were very proud that they converted CTI to an ESOP (employee stock ownership plan) so that the workers would become owners in the company they were working for. In 2004 Budd was named a Titan of the Precast/Prestressed Industry by the PC Institute for his contributions to precast concrete innovation; leadership of industry-altering development and accelerating the growth of precast concrete in North America. Budd retired from Concrete Technology Inc in 2005 to care for his wife Barbara.



Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 am, Friday, December 16, 2022, at the Church of the Incarnation, 7415 Far Hills Avenue, Centerville. Burial immediately following at Calvary Cemetery, 1625 Calvary Drive, Dayton.



The family will receive friends at Incarnation one hour prior to the service.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Budd's name, if desired may be made to; Alzheimer's Association Miami Valley Chapter at https://www.alz.org/dayton/donate. Or by phone 937-291-3332. Or by mail, send check to Alzheimer's Association Miami Valley Chapter, 6077 Far Hills Ave #117, Dayton, OH 45459.



Online condolences may be sent to



www.tobiasfuneralmome.com