HILEMAN, Douglas M. "Doug"



DOUGLAS M. "DOUG" HILEMAN, age 73, of Dayton, passed away on July 30, 2021, at the Dayton VA Medical



Center. He was born on July 28, 1948, in Springfield, the son of Myron and Ruby (Lynch) Hileman. Doug was a proud Veteran of the United States Air Force, serving his country in the Vietnam War. He attended Clark State and worked as a Lab Tech at Roche Biomedical Laboratory for many years. Doug was an animal lover, often contributing to the SPCA and other rescue services in the area. Doug leaves behind his wife of 51 years, Vivian (Matheny) Hileman; four children, Chris, Kelly, Katie and Jason; grandchildren, Gage, Konner, Cortney, Braden, Jason Jr. and



Camden and several great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Niki Carpenter; granddaughter, Megan and his best friend, Pat. Family and friends are



invited to gather on Friday, August 6, 2021, from 1-2 pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME, where a celebration of Doug's life will begin at 2 pm. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Clark County SPCA, 21 Walter St., Springfield, Ohio 45506. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting



www.littletonandrue.com



