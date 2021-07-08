journal-news logo
HILDRETH, Patricia

HILDRETH, Patricia

Malloy "Pat"

Age 90, passed away Sunday, July 4, 2021, at Hospice. Pat was born July 6, 1930, in Richmond, VA, to the late George and Lena (Wood) Malloy. In

addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert, and siblings, Alice Yeakle and John Malloy. Pat is survived by daughters, Joy Hildreth Roseberry and Lori (Daren) Davis; sons, David, Lawrence (Debbie), and James (Debbie), as well as 11 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. Family will greet friends from 11am-1pm, Saturday, July 10, at Routsong Funeral Home, 81 N. Main St., Centerville. Funeral Services will be held at 1pm at the funeral home. Burial in Miami Valley Memory Gardens. Fond remembrances and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

