HILDERBRAN, Floyd E. Age 86, of Vandalia, unexpectedly passed away on August 26, 2020. He was born in 1933 in Adams County, Ohio, and was a 55 year employee of Inland. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth and son, Dale. He is survived by his son, Jay and daughter, Lori. Visitation will be held at The Vandalia United Methodist Church, Sept. 3rd from 11:30am to 1:30pm. Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia.

