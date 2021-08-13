HILDEBRECHT, Mary E.



Age 86 of Dayton, passed away August 10, 2021. She was born April 28, 1935, in Christiansburg, Ohio, the daughter of the late John and Mary (McNamee) Beattie. Mary retired from Brower Insurance Company; was a member of the Insurance Women's Club of Dayton and Altersgate Methodist Church. She enjoyed knitting and her family was especially important to her. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, John W. Hildebrecht, Sr., and sister, Sandra Beattie. Mary is survived by her three children, Melanie Rosseland, Susan Hildebrecht, John W. Jr. (Tammy) Hildebrecht; five grandchildren, Jason Richardson, Eric Rosseland, Jennifer Rosseland, Logan Hildebrecht, Kristen Hildebrecht; great-grandchildren, Jaya Richardson (Jesse),



Antonia Richardson (Patrick), Jason Richardson, Jr., Ayden Hoops, Shayla Eason Maddyn, Skye, Zayne Wallace; great-great-grandson, Ace Taylor; two brothers, Lee (Ginny) Beattie, John (Sharon) Beattie; as well as extended family. A funeral service will be held on Friday, August 13, 2021, at 2:30 P.M. at the Miami Valley Memory Gardens Chapel, 1639 E. Lytle 5 Points Rd., Centerville, Pastor Rick Nance officiating. The



family will receive friends from 2:00 P.M. until the time of service. Burial will immediately follow. Arrangements in care of Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, Fairborn.

