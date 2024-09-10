Hildebrand, John Edward



John Edward Hildebrand, 85, of Springfield, passed away in his home on September 6, 2024, surrounded by his family. He was born September 07,1939. John was a compassionate, loving person. He never met a stranger. John loved to work with his hands. He was employed at International Harvester for 30 years. After retirement from IH John ran his own construction business, J. Hildebrand Builders, for 18 years. Family meant everything to John. His grandkids were the joy of his life. He was the best papaw and Pops. John is survived by his loving wife of 36 years; Gail Hildebrand, children; Jim (Jean Justice) Hildebrand, Paula 'Popette' Hildebrand, Aaron (Jeannie) Cydrus, Amie (Micah) Duke, grandchildren; Adam (Adrianna) Scott, Felix (Selina) Fenton, Hannah (Allen) Garnes, Cierra Duke, Gabriel Duke, Isaiah (Bella) Cydrus, Noah (Jenna) Cydrus, great grandchildren; Elijah, Cameren, Taylor, April, Carter, Willa, Everleigh, Greyson, Oaklynn, Emory, sister; Annabel Lanum. A special thanks to Ohio valley Hospice and a special caretaker Jenny Arbogast. Condolences can be shared at legacy.com



