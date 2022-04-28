journal-news logo
HILDEBRAND, Cheryl

HILDEBRAND, Cheryl Ann

Age 60 of Englewood, passed away Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at Miami Valley Hospital.

Cheryl leaves behind three sons, Rob (Lucinda)

Hildebrand, Mark (Kristen)

Hildebrand, and Mike (Sarah) Hildebrand; a sister; five grandchildren; and loving coworkers at Kroger. A small gathering will be held with family at a

later date. Arrangements entrusted to Baker-Hazel &

Snider Funeral Home. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

