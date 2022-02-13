HILBIG, Dorleen Ellen



Age 86 of Beavercreek, passed away peacefully on February 9, 2022. She was born January 1, 1936, in Alva, Oklahoma, the daughter of George and Dora Meixner. Dorleen grew up in Alva and attended Northwestern State College where she met Roger Hilbig. They married on Christmas Day in 1954. She went with Roger when he was in the Army and stationed at Ft. Bliss, Texas, then at Rapid City, South Dakota. Later her husband worked for the Civil Service at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, and they transferred to Wright Patterson Air Force Base in 1963 where they settled in Beavercreek, Ohio. Dorleen attended a basic art class on base where she first developed an interest in art and painting. She was also taught by several local Dayton area artists. It developed into her lifelong love of painting. Over the years she became a well-known and accomplished artist. She taught drawing classes to students in her home studio and for the City of Beavercreek, exhibited in and judged art shows, and was an active member of the Beavercreek Art Association where she held several offices including President. Dorleen was a long-time member of Kirkmont Presbyterian Church. She was a loving Wife, Mom and Grandma and will be dearly missed by her family and many friends. Dorleen is survived by her husband Roger of 67 years, children Kimbra (Dan) Ferree of Beavercreek, and David (Rachel) Hilbig of Jamestown, grandchildren Matthew (Jessica) Ferree, Ben Ferree, Derrick Bennington, Emily (Collin) Matt, Katy and Alex Hilbig, and sister Cheryl Banta of Wichita, Kansas. She is preceded in death by her parents, and brothers Bill and Edwin. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at Kirkmont Church, 3377 Shakertown Rd., Beavercreek with Pastor BJ Newman officiating. Interment to follow at Mt. Zion Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Kirkmont Church, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services on Thursday, February 17.



