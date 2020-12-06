HIGHFILL, Patricia W. "Patti"



Age 88, of Kettering, passed away Friday, November 27, 2020. She was an alumnus of Fairmont High School, Class of 1949 and attended Bowling Green State University and Greenbrier College for



Women. She is survived by her son, John Weyer Buckley



(Dixie) and her daughter, Jill Buckley Cassidy; grandsons, Shawn Buckley (Catherine), Chris Buckley (Kathrina), Travis Buckley, Tyler Buckley, Chad Cassidy (Kyle) and Liam Connor Cassidy; granddaughters, Jessica Buckley and Dillon Buckley, and to date, five great-grandchildren.



She was predeceased by her first husband, Elton James Buckley (1970) and her second husband, William Henry Highfill (2007) and her son, Jeffrey James Buckley (2012).



Patti was a long standing member of the Junior League of Dayton and was a former Town Hall Chairman; she served many local non-profits through the years including: Aim For The Handicapped; The Boys and Girls Club of Dayton and WORDS Radio Reading Service through Goodwill Easterseals of Miami Valley.



Patti was a lifelong avid golfer and member of Walnut Grove Country Club. She was a regular patron of The Oakwood Club.



Patti dedicated her life to being an advocate for non-profits in the Dayton area her entire life and was a loving and compassionate friend, mother and grandmother.



Donations are gratefully being accepted for "The Carlyle House Employee Fund" and can be mailed to The Carlyle House, 3490 Far Hills Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45429.



A Celebration honoring Patti will be planned in the future.

