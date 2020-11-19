HIGGINS, William

X

HIGGINS, Jr., William L.

William L. Higgins, Jr. passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020. He was born on December 15, 1952, in Panama City, FL, and grew up in Dayton, OH. Bill leaves behind to cherish his memory his sons William L.

Higgins III and William

"Deuce" Higgins, his daughters, Autumn and Jazmine

Higgins, his sisters Deborah

Higgins and Nicole James, his brothers Todd and Damon Higgins, special friends Stevie

Johnson, Robert "Boney" Nelson, Christopher Reed and Lorenzo and Cornelius Cash plus a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

