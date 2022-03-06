HIGGINS, Joseph "Jose"



Age 75, of Clayton, passed away early Sunday morning, February 27, 2022, at Hospice of Dayton after months of gradual decline. He is survived by his wife of 24 years: Jill Witherspoon, and her 4 children: A.J. (Abby) of Gig Harbor, WA, Christopher of Englewood, Benjamin of Vandalia and Kimberlee (Rick) McClaskie of Vandalia, 2 grandsons: Noah (Kyna Burke) of Miamisburg and Kayden McClaskie of Vandalia. He is also survived by his brother: James (Mary)



Higgins, nephew: Jason Higgins of Dayton, many great-nieces/nephews, relatives and friends. Joe was a lover of



History, The Arts and all genres of music, specifically the Blues. Having been a life long musician, he was well known to the music community of Dayton and surrounding areas. He had played at the Trolley Stop, Oregon Express, The Night Owl, and Gilly's Nite Club. He was an original member of the Low Rent Blues Band and a co-founder of the Dayton Blues



Festival. He will be missed by many family, friends, fans, and music lovers. The family will not be having services for Jose at this time. If desired, donations can be made to Hospice of Dayton in his name. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

