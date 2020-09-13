HIGGINS, Charles Lewis Age 67, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on September 8, 2020. His smile, calm manner, and laughter could brighten a room and soothe the most aching hearts. His wit will never be forgotten. He will be dearly missed by many. Charles was born in Versailles, Kentucky, to Earl and Mary Higgins, on March 22, 1953. After graduating from high school, he enlisted in the United States Air Force. He met his wife, Georchia, in Hampton, Virginia, while stationed at Langley Air Force Base. Charles graduated from Kentucky College of Technology with a degree in engineering. He retired as a network engineer for Premier Health in 2016. In his retirement, he continued to develop his passion of photography and was often hired as a photographer in his community. He was a faithful member of Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church in Dayton, Ohio, for 30 years. Among other roles, he served as a deacon, media ministry leader, and assistant church school superintendent. Charles is preceded in death by his father, Earl B. Higgins, Sr.; his mother, Mary B. Manns; and his sisters, Constance Brooks and Mary Mullins. He is survived by his wife, Georchia Higgins; his children, Shilonqua Lee, Isaac (Candice) Higgins, and Chanda (Robert) Brown; his grandchildren, Saniya Lee, Amaya Lee, Ryla Brown, and Caleb Brown; his siblings, Earl B. Higgins, Jr., Vivian Simmons, Eric Higgins, Jr., and Hazel Higgins; along with a host of loving nephews, nieces, cousins, family, and church-family members. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, September 15 at Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, 301-323 Mia Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45427. A COVID-19 compliant walk-through viewing will begin at 10 a.m. At 11 a.m., a home-going service will be held inside the sanctuary for family only, per social distancing guidelines. Other guests are welcome to attend the service in Mt. Moriah's remote access parking lot via FM radio. Private interment will be at the Dayton National Cemetery. HHRoberts.com

