Higbee, Doris Mae



Higbee, Doris Mae 92, of Springfield went to be with the Lord, Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at Riverside Hospital in Columbus, Ohio following a brief illness. She was born July 21, 1930 in Clark County, Ohio/Springfield, Ohio. She was a member of Northside Church of God and Northside Women's Fellowship Organization. She was the daughter of Cleo and Lucille (Yates) Strait. She worked for the Clark-Shawnee School District as a Head Cook for most of her 32 years spending time at Rockway, Possum and Shawnee where she enjoyed working with her two sisters, Peggy Hinshaw and Joyce Page. She enjoyed baking, cooking, travel adventures and most of all  her family. She is survived by her daughter, Joy Lynn Higbee Stevenson; two brothers, James (Bud) Strait (Madlyn) and Vernon (Dick) Strait; three grandchildren, Cheri Ann (Paul) George, Dr. Heidi Lynn Stevenson, Dublin, Ohio and Brian Douglas Stevenson (Eileen); one great grandchild, Brantley Douglas Stevenson and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Russell Eugene Higbee, Sr.; son, Russell Eugene Higbee, Jr.; son-in-law, Douglas Gene Stevenson; two sisters, Joyce Ann Page and Peggy Jean Hinshaw and sister-in-law, Sally Kay Strait. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 30 in CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Her funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Steve Smith presiding. Burial will follow at Vale Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, send a donation to, Clark-Shawnee Local Schools, 3680 Selma Pike, Springfield, Ohio 45502. In the memo on your check, please add Higbee/Books. Your donation will be going to the Clark-Shawnee Elementary and Middle School Library.

