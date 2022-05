HIEB, Wesley Austin



Age 93, of Kettering, went to be with his Lord and Savior,



Jesus Christ, on Monday, May 23, 2022. Family will greet friends on Friday, June 3 from 4:00 pm-7:00 pm at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, OH. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 4 at 10:00 am at the funeral home. For complete condolences and remembrances, please visit



