HICKS, Vernon Orr



Vernon Orr Hicks, age 88, from Centerville, OH, passed away on February 28, 2021. He is survived by his sister, Linda



Lombard (David); his four children, John Hicks, Kim Peterson (Gary Sturm), James Hicks, and Kristi Hale (Tarin); six



grandchildren and one great-grandchild.