HICKS, Roger D.



Age 84, of Brookville, passed away on Thursday, January 12th, 2023. He was preceded in death by his parents, Douglas and Irene Hicks; brother, Ralph; and nephew, Brad Hicks. Roger retired from ARA Vending. He was a private pilot and a good son. He is survived by a brother, Bill (Cindy) Hicks; nieces, Monica (Hook) Kinsey, and Carrie (Mike) Hensley; nephews, Jim Hicks and Todd Durst and numerous other relatives and friends. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 17th at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens, Brookville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice of Dayton, or the Organization of your choice. Arrangements in care of Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home.

