HICKS, Lewis

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

Was born October 4, 1942, in Carrollton, GA, to the late

Grady and Ludie Hicks. God called his child Lewis home on Feb. 18, 2021. Lewis was a member of Corinthian Baptist Church of Dayton, Ohio. He dedicated his life at an early age and decided to follow

Jesus Christ. Lewis is a United States Army veteran who served in the Vietnam war. Lewis worked for Dayton

Public Schools. Lewis was full of laughter, life, love, prayer and had a contagious smile. He pursued his passion as a truck driver as he owned a trucking company - Hicks Trucking. He also had a passion for motorcycles and bike riding, and once served as the President of the Dayton Road Runners Motorcycle Club. Lewis had a love for football. His favorite team was the Cleveland Browns. Lewis leaves to cherish his memory his wife Deboraha' E. Hicks; sister, Joyce Patricia Coleman; 5 children: Elizabeth A. Hicks of Reynoldsburg, OH, Sondra Hicks Hampton (Andre') of Moultrie, GA, Cyron Hicks, Sr. (Terri) of Dayton, OH, Deonna Williams of Texas and Kendra Payton-Bell (Donnie) of Dayton, OH; 11 grandchildren, Quintin D. Hampton (Marissa) of Orlando, FL, Sinai Payton-Bell of Dayton OH, Autumn B. Hampton of Moultrie, GA, Cyron Hicks, Jr., Sienna Payton-Bell, J'aun Hicks, Daviyon Hicks, Sebastian Payton-Bell, Treyvon Hicks, Alliyah Hicks all of Dayton, OH, and Olivia Benton of Texas, 4 brothers-in-law, 7 sisters-in-law and a host of relatives and friends. Funeral Service 11:30 a.m. Thursday, February 25, 2021, at Mt. Enon Baptist Church, 1501 W. Third St. Viewing at 10:30 a.m. Interment & Military

Honors, Dayton National Cemetery.


