HICKS, Glenn Darrell "Redman"



Age 65, of Middletown, passed away peacefully in Hospice care on September 12, 2022.



Born January 16, 1957, in Hazard, KY, he moved to OH as a teen and worked in construction for 50 yrs. He enjoyed arrowhead hunting, gardening and time with friends.



He is survived by daughter, Miranda Hicks Staudt, granddaughter, Millie Staudt, former wife, Doris Hardin Hicks, and siblings, William Jr (Veldena), Charles (Diana), Rodney (Debbie), Denzil Keith, Robert, Judy, Randall, John and Richard. Preceded in death by his parents William Hicks Sr. and Gladys Williams Noble.



Friends and family are invited to celebrate Glenn's life on Saturday, October 1 at 10am at Rentschler Park, (5701 Reigart Rd., Hamilton). A brief service will begin at 11am to share fond memories together, followed by food and fellowship.

