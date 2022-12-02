BreakingNews
HICKS, Carmen

Obituaries
2 hours ago

HICKS, Carmen E.

Age 91, of Huber Heights, passed away Sunday, November 27, 2022, at Danbury Senior Living. Carmen received her Masters from Columbia University, PhD from the University of Havana, was an Adjunct Professor at Sinclair Community College and a Teacher for Dayton Public Schools, retiring after over 30 years of service. She was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority and Huber Heights Senior Citizens. Carmen was preceded in death by her beloved husband, George Robert Hicks; parents, Martin Antonio and Angelita Iglesias; and brother, Antonio Manuel Iglesias. She is survived by her sons, Robert A. Hicks of Huber Heights, George and Carrie Hicks of SC, John and Sue Hicks of MD and Guy Hicks of TN; sister, Amelia Iglesias of Trotwood; several grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and many other relatives andfriends. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Monday, December 5, 2022, at St. Peter Catholic Church, 6161 Chambersburg Road. Interment Woodland Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday from 10 AM until service time at the church If desired, memorial, contributions may be made to the St. Peter Food Pantry in Carmen's memory. Funeral arrangements Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, Huber Heights Chapel.

