HICKMAN-SANDERSON (Stewart) Eloise Lulla



March 13, 1943 - December 18, 2020.



Eloise Lulla Stewart Hickman-Sanderson, 77, of Jasper, AL, made her transition on December 18, 2020. Arrangements will be announced at a later time by Aubrey Bushelon Funeral Services, Birmingham, AL, 205-956-8388.