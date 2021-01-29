HIBBARD, Sr., Everett



Everett Hibbard, Sr. of



Fairfield, passed away Tuesday, January 26, 2021, at 5:19 PM. Everett was born August 21, 1939, the son of Carlo and



Rosa (Rogers) Hibbard in Clay County, KY. On May 2, 1959, he united in marriage to the love of his life, Merrill Mills in



Hamilton, OH. To this union four children were born. In his younger years he played softball in the Industrial League for Southwestern Ohio Steel, Inc. Everett was employed by SOS for 42 years. He enjoyed camping with his family, fishing, watching family members' sports participation, listening to southern gospel music, and attending Hamilton Christian



Center. Everett is survived by his wife of almost 62 years,



Merrill Hibbard; children Pamela Whitmore, Marie Hibbard, Everett (Crystal) Hibbard, Jr. and Saundra Patrick Bruchs; grandchildren Suzanne and Robert Whitmore, II, Everett (Marisa) Hibbard, III, Stacey (Lance) Frank, Samantha (Jake) Turner, Aliza (Garrett) Litke, Chelsea and Dylan Bruchs; 14 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and numerous friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers John, Ronald, and Larry Hibbard; special sister-in-law Vonne Hibbard and brother-in-law Dick Willis. Visitation at the WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield, on Saturday, January 30, 2021, from 10 AM until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 AM, with Pastor Johnny Wade Sloan and Pastor Bobby Mills, officiating. Due to COVID-19 concerns, masks and social distancing will be required.



Burial to follow in Greenwood Cemetery.



www.websterfuneralhomes.com