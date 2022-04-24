HEYMAN, Sherry Moldoff
Sherry Moldoff Heyman, 85, of Dallas, TX, born in Dayton, OH, and formerly of Scottsdale, AZ, passed away on April 14, 2022.
She was a student at The Ohio State University in 1954 and
later graduated from Wright State University with a degree in Fine Arts. Sherry married Miles B. Heyman in 1956. The couple met at The Ohio State University. Sherry was a member of the National Honor Society and Sigma Delta Tau sorority. Sherry and Miles founded Children's Warehouse, a chain of children's clothing stores in southwest Ohio.
She had exquisite taste in fashion and was the main buyer for the stores and designer for infant knitwear. She had a deep appreciation of the fine arts and theater and was a member of local museums wherever she lived. Her passions led her to travel and explore the great wonders of the world. The most special time of all was when the entire family from all over the country would gather in Scottsdale for Thanksgiving.
Sherry is survived by her sister Noreen Horwitz of Gunnison, CO; son Bruce and his wife Vicki of Chicago, IL; son Richard and his wife Alyse of Roslyn, NY; daughter Wendy and her husband Armin Sabeti of Dallas, TX, and loving grandchildren David, Liza, Caroline, Sam, Lesley, Benjamin, Miles, Garret, and Michelle, great-grandchildren Emma, Clara, Brooks, and Levi. Sherry Heyman is buried next to Miles, her husband of 56 years, at Mt. Sinai Cemetery, in Phoenix, AZ. Memorial will be held at Temple Emanu-El Dallas, Texas, May 1, 2022, at 1:00 P.M. in the Olan Sanctuary.
Sherry's requested contributions: Memorial contributions may be made to the Jewish National Fund Trees for Israel in
Sherry Moldoff Heymans Name, 42 E 68th Street, New York, NY 10021 (www.jnf.org)
Support for the Ukrainian Jews: American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee, Inc., 220 E. 42nd Street, Suite 400, New York, NY 10017 (donor-care@jdc.org).