HESSLER, Hildegarde "Hilda"



Age 88, passed away Saturday, February 6, 2021. She was born in Detroit, Michigan, on August 27, 1932, the daughter of Theodore and Catherine Diewald. On November 22, 1956, in St. Joseph Church she married Ralph F. Hessler and he preceded her in death on May 29, 2011. Hilda was a member of St John Neumann Parish. She worked in Human Resources at the Fisher Body Hamilton plant, retiring after 32 years service. She enjoyed playing golf and cards with friends at the Elks B.P.O.E. No. 93.



Survivors include a brother, Walter (Katherine) Diewald; a sister in-law, Shirley Hessler; numerous nieces and nephews.



Besides her husband, she was also preceded in death by a brother and his wife Ted and Kathryn Diewald; a sister and her husband, Ann and Ed Nardini; brothers and sisters-in-law, Harold (Lavina) Hessler, Sug (Fran) Hessler, Larry (Kathleen) Hessler, Dolores (Louis) Motzer, Fred (Ruth Ann) Beckman, Frank Hessler, and Marylou (William) Cox.



Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am Thursday at St. John Neumann Church 12, 191 Mill Rd.,, Cincinnati, Ohio 45240. A private committal service will be at St. Stephen Cemetery Mausoleum. Memorials are suggested to Alzheimer Research. Online register book available at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com.



