HESS, Paul Robert



The family of Paul Robert Hess, age 85 of Centerville, is saddened to announce his sudden passing on Thursday, January 28, 2021.



Paul graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1953. He attended the University of Dayton where his studies in engineering design led him to his lifelong career with General Motors, at Delco Moraine. For more than 30 years, Paul was a designer and senior checker on critical brake designs, with the side benefit of bringing home a new GM car every year to the excitement of his family and the vehicle for the annual family vacation.



Paul was a strong, physical man who thoroughly enjoyed sports throughout his life. A football player in high school, he later became an avid runner for many years, wearing out countless running shoes in numerous 10Ks and half-marathons. Paul was also an enthusiastic league bowler for decades up to and including even this month. He loved going to and watching games and talking about all his favorite sports teams, including the Reds, Browns and the Wolverines.



Paul was a dedicated family man. He has gone home to be with the Lord, joining his beloved wife of an incredible 63 years, Nancy Hess, who passed away exactly three months before him. He provided a wonderful home for his family, active in everything they did, and cherished his children, Paul Hess of Dublin, Ohio, and Shari Hess of Salt Lake City, Utah, who are so grateful for all his love and support that they felt every day of their lives. He was also a loving and proud Grandpa and Great-Grandpa to Michael, Paul, Nicole, Kathryn, Benjamin, Matthew, Madelyn and Charlie. His family treasures all their memories of Paul and is blessed that he captured so many of their moments together thanks to his passion for photography.



Paul was also a man of God and faithful Christian. He was a leader, steadfast member and active participant in church throughout his life, and was especially proud to have recently served as the Council President at Grace Lutheran Church.



A private memorial service for family, friends, and congregation will be held at noon on Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at Grace Lutheran Church, West Carrollton, Ohio, Pastor Phil Hohulin presiding. After the service, he will be laid to rest in David's Cemetery in Kettering. In lieu of visitation, his family will hold a Celebration of Life for both Paul and Nancy later this year near the anniversary of their marriage.



In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in Paul's name be made to Grace Lutheran Church.



