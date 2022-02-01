Hamburger icon
HERZOG, Carolyn

HERZOG, Carolyn Inez

Age 81, of Piqua, passed away January 24, 2022. She was born June 22, 1940, in Greenville, South Carolina. Carolyn was preceded in death by her

parents: John and Sadie

Hopkins; husband, James Herzog; daughter, Lisa

Hickman; and several brothers and sisters. Carolyn is survived by her children: Tony (Debbie) Austin, Kathy Floyd and Jamie (Mark Brown) Herzog Hawk; grandchildren: Lindsay (Vernon) Carr, Brandon Austin, Andrew (Tara) Austin, Tyler (Melanie) Austin, Heather (Ethan Weber) Owens, David (Jennifer) Neaves, Wade Floyd, Charles Hickman, Sarah Hickman and Maria Hickman; 17 great-grandchildren; many nieces,

nephews, other relatives and friends. Carolyn was a very sweet, kind woman. She loved keeping up on the news and was a great cook. Carolyn loved her grandchildren and always had a snack drawer for them. Visitation will be held from 12:30-1:30 pm on Thursday, February 3, 2022, at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, where the funeral

service will begin at 1:30 pm. A private burial will take place at Dayton National Cemetery with her husband. To share a memory of Carolyn or leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

