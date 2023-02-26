HERTVIK, Deanne M. "Dee"



Age 77, of Washington Township, OH, passed away on February 12. 2023, at Otterbein Springboro. Deanne was born on July 31, 1945, in Dayton, Ohio, to Norbert and Mary Romer. On August 7, 1965, she married Frank Hertvik at Our Lady of Mercy Church. Together they shared 57 years of marriage.



She graduated from Julienne High School in 1963. Dee went on to attend the University of Dayton graduating with a degree in Elementary Education. Dee enjoyed various crafts particularly painting and decorating gourds, exhibiting at many local shows and markets. Her hobbies included reading, working the daily Mega Sudoku puzzle and rooting for the Dayton Flyers, Cincinnati Bengals, and Reds. She also enjoyed gardening, surrounding her patio and home with beautiful flowers, plants, and herbs. Particularly enjoyable to Deanne were watching live musical and theatrical performances at the Schuster Center, Victoria Theatre, and Fraze Pavillion as well as dining at local restaurants.



Most people who knew Dee would say that she was one of the kindest people they have ever met. She was blessed with a wonderful sense of humor and enjoyed many laughs with family and friends. More than anything she enjoyed spending time with her two grandchildren Oliver and Elliott who were the light of her life. She cherished them more than anything. Her favorite times were those spent with family. Deanne is survived by her husband Frank, son Chris, daughter-in-law Stefanie, grandsons Oliver and Elliott. She was preceded in death by her parents.



Following Deanne's wishes a private ceremony and Mass of Christian Burial was held on February 24 at the Church of the Incarnation followed by burial at Calvary Cemetery. In memory of Deanne contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. On line condolences may be made to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com in her memory.

