HERTLEIN, Michele Bernadette Age 52, of Kettering, Ohio, passed away August 5, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. Born July 15, 1968, in Dayton, Ohio, Michele received a B. A. in Graphic Design from the University of Dayton. A long time employee of the National Children's Cancer Society, Michele was the Vice President of the Global Outreach Program. Michele will be missed by her parents, Ronald and Cheryl Hertlein; her brother, Seth and his wife, Amber; and their sons, Arlo and Eliott. She is survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Memorial Service will be held at 11:00AM on Monday, August 17, 2020, at the First Baptist Kettering Church, 3939 Swigart Road, Dayton, Ohio, with Pastor Chad Keck officiating. Friends will be received by the family from 10:30 AM until the service begins. In lieu of flowers, please, consider donating to the National Children's Cancer Society at www.thenccs.org.

