HERSMAN, Linda



66, of New Carlisle passed away November 28, 2020, in Fairborn. She was born February 28, 1954, in Dayton, to the late Raymond and Beverly Shuler. She is survived by her



husband, Richard Hersman of New Carlisle, a daughter and



son-in-law, Lisa and Chris Apple of Dayton, a son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Sherry Hersman of Columbus, a brother, Michael (and Tammie) Shuler, eight grandchildren, a great-granddaughter, and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Deborah Mason and Brenda Langford. Linda was an RN, and throughout her life, owned many dogs, all of dachshund breed. She is survived by two pups named Holly and Dolly, who she greatly cherished. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, services will be held at a



later date. Adkins Funeral Home will be assisting Linda's



family with her final wishes. www.adkinsfuenrals.com.

