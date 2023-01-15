journal-news logo
X

HERSCHEDE, Frank

Obituaries
1 hour ago

HERSCHEDE,

Frank Rampe

101, last surviving grandchild of 36 from Frank and Sadie (Ratterman) Herschede including Van Lahr, Clark, Hennegan and Jung. Survivors: wife June (Wasmer), children Jean (Mark Thayer), Ted (Ellaine Forristal) and Heidi, grandchildren Thomas, Andrew and Amelia. Graduate of the University of Cincinnati, WWII Veteran of USAAC – Japan reconstruction. Past President of Gem City Chemical, Ruco, W.C. Rotary, AES, USCG Aux, Criterion Club. He bowled and golfed for Rotary. Made maps for Dayton Bicycle and Buckeye Trails. Private Services. Thank you to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton and Vienna Springs. Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Swart Funeral Home - West Carrollton

207 E Central Ave

West Carrollton, OH

45449

https://www.swartfuneralhome.com

In Other News
1
FURLONG, Judith
2
CURRY, Lillie
3
CARLO, Brenda
4
BOLTON, Lynn
5
BOLDS, Louella
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top