HERSCHEDE,



Frank Rampe



101, last surviving grandchild of 36 from Frank and Sadie (Ratterman) Herschede including Van Lahr, Clark, Hennegan and Jung. Survivors: wife June (Wasmer), children Jean (Mark Thayer), Ted (Ellaine Forristal) and Heidi, grandchildren Thomas, Andrew and Amelia. Graduate of the University of Cincinnati, WWII Veteran of USAAC – Japan reconstruction. Past President of Gem City Chemical, Ruco, W.C. Rotary, AES, USCG Aux, Criterion Club. He bowled and golfed for Rotary. Made maps for Dayton Bicycle and Buckeye Trails. Private Services. Thank you to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton and Vienna Springs. Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton.

