HERRON, John L.



John L. Herron, 69, of Middletown, died on Monday, February 15, 2021, at Otterbein-Middletown. He was born in Norton, Virginia, on February 5, 1952, to parents, Pence and Beulah (Clasby) Herron. John had worked for AK Steel. Mr. Herron is survived by his brothers, Jim Herron, Joe (Barbara) Herron & Larry (Mary) Herron and many loving nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Kathy S. Herron and his parents. Funeral Service will be Thursday, February 18, 2021, at 1:00 pm at Butler County Memorial Park Chapel in Wayne Township. Visitation will be prior to the service from 12:30 - 1:00 pm at the chapel. Entombment will be at Butler County Memorial Park Mausoleum.


