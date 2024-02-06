Herr, Shirley

Herr (Coons), Shirley



Age 88, of West Milton, passed away on February 2, 2024, at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton. Shirley is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Herr; her parents, Lester and Margaret (Gilmore) Coons; son, Robert "Mike" Herr Jr. and a Niece Heather Kirkpatrick. Shirley is survived by her son, Bradley Herr (Gail); 4 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren; 1 nephew; 2 nieces; sister, Marilyn Kirkpatrick (David); sister-in-law, Judy Bassett (Norman). There will be a graveside service at Pleasant Hill Cemetery on February 8, 2024, at 11 a.m. Email condolences may be left by visiting www.gilbert-fellers.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com