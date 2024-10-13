Hermann, Thomas L.



THOMAS L. HERMANN, 94, of Springfield, passed away at Springfield Regional on Friday, October 11, 2024. He was born in Dayton, Ohio on January 2, 1930, the son of the late Melchoir and Mabel (Denney) Hermann. Tom proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He was a graduate of the University of Illinois, earning his bachelor's degree in industrial design. Tom retired from NCR following 25 years of service and later worked at Bausch & Lomb for several years. Tom, along with his wife, Mary Lou, owned and operated Stained Glass Barn for over 40 years. They taught the art of stained glass to their many beloved students and friends. He created many beautiful stained-glass articles and windows. Tom restored his home, an 1890 farmhouse and enjoyed sailing. Tom and Mary Lou were members of the Dayton Liederkranz German Club where they enjoyed folk dancing and singing in the German choir. In addition to Mary Lou, his wife of 50 years, Tom is survived by his many pet cats. He was preceded in death by his children, Leslie Hensley and Gregory Hermann. At Tom's request, no services will be observed. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com





