HERMAN, Beatrice Ann

88, of Vandalia, passed away Saturday, May 15, 2021. She was born to Earl and Estelle Sloan on May 1, 1933, in Lakeview, Ohio. Beatrice was a devout member of St. Christopher Catholic Church in Vandalia. Her passions were her family, her puppy dogs and flowers. Preceded in death by the father of her 6 children, John L. Herman, Sr.; her son, James P. Herman; sister, Rita Pfleuger. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, William (Bill) Herman; 3 sons, John Herman, Jr., David Herman (Tami) and Thomas Herman (Cathy); 2 daughters, Cindy Doner (Gary) and Ellen McGaughey (Taylor); daughter-in-law, Donna

Herman; 10 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial 12 noon, Tuesday, May 25, at St. Christopher Church, 435 E. National Road, Vandalia. Interment Walnut Hills Cemetery, New Hampshire, Ohio. The family will receive friends Monday, May 24, 5-7 p.m. at the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia. To leave a special message for the family, please visit


www.MortonWhetstoneFH.com


