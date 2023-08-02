Herider, Robert "Dan"



Herider, Robert Daniel "Dan", 81, of Enon, passed away Monday, July 31, 2023 in Springfield Regional Medical Center. Dan was born February 18, 1942 in Boonville, MO, the son of George Bunnell and Lena (Blum) Herider. He worked as an electrical engineer and retired from Wright Patterson Air Force Base. In his spare time, he volunteered at St. Vincent DePaul and St. Raphael Church, where he was also a member. Survivors include one brother, George Bruce (Gerry) Herider; niece, Jan Tucker; great niece, Ashlee M. Weaver; and great-great niece, Legacy Julia Jelks. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday at 11:00 a.m. in St. Raphael Church. Visitation will be held one hour prior, beginning at 10:00 a.m. in the church. Burial will follow in Rosedale Cemetery, Conover, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Vincent DePaul. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com