HERGENRATHER, Ruth "Ruthie"



Age 61, of Miamisburg, passed away February 3, 2021. She was born June 4, 1959, in Glendale, CA. Ruthie was preceded in death by her father, James Hergenrather. Ruthie is survived by her mother, Connie Hergenrather; siblings: Sharon Grimes (Kenny), Tim Hergenrather (Kim) and Carol Hergenrather; nieces and nephews: Sarah Grimes, Luke Grimes (Jessica), Joshua Hergenrather and Faith Hergenrather; great-nieces: Lilly, Brooke and Emma Grimes; and many other family members and friends. Ruthie graduated from Wayne High School in 1978, where she was very active in sports and marching band. She earned her Associate's Degree from Sinclair Community College and her Bachelor's Degree from Wright State University. Ruthie worked at many places doing a variety of jobs. She was a veteran of the Ohio Air National Guard and retired after 20 years of service. Ruthie was a member of Faircreek Church; she loved the Lord, her family and others. She always had a smile on her face and loved passing out M&M's to everyone. Visitation will be held from 12-1 pm on Monday, February 15, 2021, at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, where the funeral service will begin at 1:00 pm. Burial to follow at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Contributions may be made in her memory to Faircreek Church, 2400 Faircreek Ridge Drive, Fairborn, OH 45324. To share a memory of Ruthie or leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com. The State of Ohio is under a mandatory mask order and requires that face masks be worn in all public places.

