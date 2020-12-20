HERDMAN, Gwyneth

HERDMAN (Williams), Gwyneth D.



Born in Bangor, Wales, the only child of Ruth (Evans) & Hugh Williams, who preceded her in death. Beloved wife of 54 years to her best friend LeRoy (Dick). Dear mother of Rich (Dina) Herdman, Carla and Joe (Val) Herdman. Loving grandmother to Jeremy, Katie, Leah, Lacy & Brady. Sister-in-law of Jon (Kate) Herdman. Dear to her heart, her 4 New York cousins, Jim, Mitch, Jay & Kris and her Welsh family, Aunt Ruby, Shirley, Joan, Carol, John, Phillip & Diane. She is also survived by nieces, Pam & Hilary and nephews, John & Jonathan. After 8 years, she left Studebaker



Nurseries as office manager to return to college. Gwyn graduated with honors from Clark State with degrees in both Civil Engineering and Drafting and Design. She retired from Air Trim as an application Engineer. After retirement, she worked 13 years as a cashier at Tecumseh Middle School. Gwyn took great pride in her hours of volunteer work for her children's



activities and after retirement, reading and baking cookies for Westlake and Orville Wright Schools where she became known as "Grandma Gwyn" to many. She enjoyed reading, sewing and crocheting but her greatest joy was found in spending time with her family, Sunday dinners, holidays, birthdays or at Indian Lake tubing, boating, swimming, cookouts and campfires. Visitation will be 12-1 PM Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio, with funeral services at 1 PM in the funeral home. Burial will be in New Carlisle Cemetery. The family would like to thank Dr. Daljeet, Dr. Singh & staff, Dr. Michael McKee & Pastor Rick Clos. Contributions may be made to the New Carlisle Public Library or Breast Cancer Endowment Fund of Clark County Inc, P.O. Box 2852, Springfield, Ohio 45501.



