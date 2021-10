HERD, Jr., Bert



Bert Herd Jr., of Dayton, Ohio, passed away October 4, 2021. He will be loved and missed by many. Funeral service will be held Friday, October 8, 2021, at W.E. Lusain Funeral Home



and Crematory (2060 Germantown Street/Dayton 45417).



Visitation will begin at 11:00am and service to follow at 12:00pm. Interment at Jeffersonview Cemetery, and Masks are required. www.lusain.com.