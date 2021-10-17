HERBST, Doris Jean



1930-2021



The best wife, mother, daughter, sister, friend and co-worker anyone could ask for passed away peacefully on September 25th, 2021, at the age of 91. She lit up every room with her infectious laugh, warm personality and contagious optimism. Doris, known by everyone as Jean, was born August 26th, 1930, in Cambridge, Massachusetts. She was raised by her parents, Ruby and Norman Cowan, in nearby Arlington, MA. Jean graduated from nursing school in 1952 as a Registered Nurse (RN). She entered the Air Force and was, shortly thereafter, stationed at Tachikawa AFB in Japan. There, Jean met her husband Robert T. Herbst, and they were married in December 1956. The Air Force would take them to live in Hawaii, Norway, England, Northern Virginia and Beavercreek, Ohio. Jean worked as an RN in the OB/GYN ward at the Wright-Patt AFB Medical Center. She ultimately became Director of Health Promotion at the Medical Center where she established the Air Force's first award winning wellness program, organized the first Air Force Marathon, developed an exercise program for both military and civil servants and introduced base-wide health fairs, serving over 3,000 personnel. She retired in 1998 and was recognized with the Air Force Outstanding Civilian Career Service Award. While working full time and raising three children, Jean earned a Bachelor of Science degree in social psychology from Park University in 1982. She loved to travel, sing, cross-stitch and was active in the Beavercreek Women's League, serving as president in 2005-2006. Jean will be remembered as a devoted wife, caring mother to three sons, and a loyal friend to countless people whose lives she influenced. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Robert Herbst, sons Stephen, Thomas and David, four grandchildren, her sisters Norma Keating and Edna Hanlon, and many dear nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 23rd from 1- 3 pm at Tobias Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton Xenia Rd, Beavercreek, OH 45432. A funeral service will be held at Arlington National Cemetery in the Spring of 2022. In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be sent in Jean's name to the Alzheimer's Association. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

