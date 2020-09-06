HERBORT, William "Bill" Age 86, passed away unexpectedly on August, 24, 2020. He was born in Cincinnati, OH, on Jan 17, 1934, the son of Otto and Marie (Dietrich) Herbort. He was preceded in death by his parents, his beloved wife of 59 years, Jacquelyn Herbort (Brinson), and his brother, Roy. Those left to cherish his memory are his 4 children, Paul Herbort, Kim (David) Lawson, Clay (Laura) Herbort and Matthew Herbort; 4 grandchildren, James, Tracie, Christopher, and Robert; one sister, Rosemary (Tom) Franck; and sister-in-law, Marge Herbort. Bill was a graduate of St Xavier HS 1951, and University of Cincinnati 1955. Bill, formerly of Beavercreek, OH, (1971-2001); Morristown, TN, (2001-2019); and Lebanon, OH, (2019-2020), received his degree in civil engineering from UC. He started his career with Penn Central Railroad before settling in at WPAFB (1971-2001), working the entirety of the Stealth Bomber Program before his retirement. Bill and Jackie spent retirement years in Morristown, TN, with a house on Cherokee Lake overlooking the mountains and lake. He spent many a day golfing, traveling, and relaxing on his pontoon boat. He spent his last year at Otterbein Independent Living doing lots of swimming at the YMCA, visiting family, and watching his grandson play basketball. There will be no public services at this time. Condolences may be shared with family at www.muellerfunerals.com

