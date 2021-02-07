HERALD, Geneva

X

Geneva Herald, 97, of Franklin, died on Tuesday, February 2, 2021, at Ohio's Hospice of

Butler & Warren Counties. She was born in Altro, Kentucky, on October 26, 1923, to

parents, Alex and Bertha

(Parker) Turner. Geneva is the beloved mother of Sandy (Elva) Walker, Denny Herald, Debbie (Richard) Morris and Scott

(Sherrie) Herald. She is also

survived by her sister, Mima Jean (Granville) Fox; grandchildren, Tim (Kristin) Walker, Jeff (Bobbie Sue) Walker and Ian Herald; and great-grandchildren, Regan and Aiden Walker. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tommy Herald; and her parents. Private services will be held for the family with burial at Butler County Memorial Park. A Celebration of Geneva's Life will be held at a future date when guidelines will allow. Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties, 5940 Long Meadow Dr., Franklin, OH 45005 or the charity of donor's choice. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

