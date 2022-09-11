HENTON, Hattie May



Age 83, of Xenia, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, August 31, 2022. Evening visitation will be held 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm, Monday, September 12, 2022, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, Ohio 45416. Funeral service will be held at 6:00 pm, Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, 301 Mia Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45417. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available for the evening visitation.

